Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Veeco (VECO) and Itron (ITRI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Veeco (VECO) and Itron (ITRI) with bullish sentiments.

Veeco (VECO)

In a report released today, Mark Miller from Benchmark Co. maintained a Buy rating on Veeco, with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Miller is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 24.7% and a 69.3% success rate. Miller covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Axcelis Technologies, MKS Instruments, and Onto Innovation.

Veeco has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $17.50, representing a 28.3% upside. In a report issued on July 31, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $18.00 price target.

Itron (ITRI)

Oppenheimer analyst Noah Kaye assigned a Buy rating to Itron today and set a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $71.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaye is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.0% and a 58.5% success rate. Kaye covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Rockwell Automation, Delphi Technologies, and Johnson Controls.

Itron has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $76.00.

