Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Varonis Systems (VRNS), Cubic (CUB) and ams AG (OtherAUKUF)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Varonis Systems (VRNS), Cubic (CUB) and ams AG (AUKUF).

Varonis Systems (VRNS)

In a report released today, Alex Henderson from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on Varonis Systems, with a price target of $225.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $183.18, close to its 52-week high of $194.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 30.5% and a 67.8% success rate. Henderson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Acacia Communications, CrowdStrike Holdings, and CyberArk Software.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Varonis Systems is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $194.91, implying a 0.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 27, Truist Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $205.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Cubic (CUB)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kenneth Herbert maintained a Hold rating on Cubic yesterday and set a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $69.60, close to its 52-week high of $70.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Herbert is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 31.4% and a 73.4% success rate. Herbert covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, CPI Aerostructures, and Maxar Technologies.

Cubic has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $68.40, implying a -1.3% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, William Blair also downgraded the stock to Hold.

ams AG (AUKUF)

Credit Suisse analyst Achal Sultania maintained a Buy rating on ams AG today and set a price target of CHF27.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $25.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Sultania is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.7% and a 66.7% success rate. Sultania covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Infineon Technologies AG, Dialog Semiconductor, and Tower Semiconductor.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ams AG is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $28.39, which is a 4.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 26, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a CHF26.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.