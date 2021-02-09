Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Varonis Systems (VRNS), Cerence (CRNC) and Uber Technologies (UBER)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Varonis Systems (VRNS), Cerence (CRNC) and Uber Technologies (UBER) with bullish sentiments.

Varonis Systems (VRNS)

In a report released today, Shaul Eyal from Oppenheimer reiterated a Buy rating on Varonis Systems, with a price target of $220.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $183.18, close to its 52-week high of $194.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Eyal is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 35.1% and a 77.8% success rate. Eyal covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Nuance Communications, CrowdStrike Holdings, and Palo Alto Networks.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Varonis Systems is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $207.45, which is a 6.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 27, Truist Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $205.00 price target.

Cerence (CRNC)

In a report released today, Rajvindra Gill from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Cerence, with a price target of $125.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $120.76, close to its 52-week high of $131.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Gill is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.2% and a 67.3% success rate. Gill covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Smart Global Holdings, and Everspin Technologies.

Cerence has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $111.33, which is a -12.0% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Uber Technologies (UBER)

In a report released today, Edward Yruma from KeyBanc maintained a Buy rating on Uber Technologies, with a price target of $63.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $59.29, close to its 52-week high of $60.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Yruma is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 30.9% and a 66.1% success rate. Yruma covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as G-III Apparel Group, Oxford Industries, and Revolve Group.

Uber Technologies has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $63.24, representing a 5.9% upside. In a report issued on January 27, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $64.00 price target.

