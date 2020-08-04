Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Varonis Systems (VRNS) and Infineon Technologies AG (OtherIFNNF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Varonis Systems (VRNS) and Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNF) with bullish sentiments.

Varonis Systems (VRNS)

In a report released today, Shaul Eyal from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Varonis Systems, with a price target of $125.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $106.10, close to its 52-week high of $111.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Eyal is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 21.8% and a 73.1% success rate. Eyal covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Nuance Communications, and Ping Identity Holding.

Varonis Systems has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $110.62, representing a 0.6% upside. In a report issued on July 23, Truist Financial also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $130.00 price target.

Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNF)

In a report released today, Sandeep Deshpande from J.P. Morgan maintained a Buy rating on Infineon Technologies AG, with a price target of EUR28.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $25.50, close to its 52-week high of $26.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Deshpande is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.6% and a 65.3% success rate. Deshpande covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Dialog Semiconductor, Ingenico Group – GCS, and ASM International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Infineon Technologies AG is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $26.63, implying a 5.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 31, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR23.50 price target.

