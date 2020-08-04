Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Varonis Systems (VRNS) and Five9 (FIVN)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Varonis Systems (VRNS) and Five9 (FIVN).

Varonis Systems (VRNS)

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained a Buy rating on Varonis Systems today and set a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $106.10, close to its 52-week high of $111.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Ives is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.7% and a 63.6% success rate. Ives covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Nuance Communications, and Palo Alto Networks.

Varonis Systems has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $119.57, implying an 8.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 23, Truist Financial also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $130.00 price target.

Five9 (FIVN)

In a report released today, Ryan MacWilliams from Stephens maintained a Hold rating on Five9, with a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $129.13, close to its 52-week high of $130.22.

According to TipRanks.com, MacWilliams is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.9% and a 72.7% success rate. MacWilliams covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Slack Technologies, and Vonage Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Five9 is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $120.54, representing a -1.1% downside. In a report issued on July 20, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $105.00 price target.

