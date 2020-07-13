Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Varonis Systems (VRNS) and Apple (AAPL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Varonis Systems (VRNS) and Apple (AAPL) with bullish sentiments.

Varonis Systems (VRNS)

Needham analyst Alex Henderson reiterated a Buy rating on Varonis Systems today and set a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $102.31, close to its 52-week high of $104.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.5% and a 57.1% success rate. Henderson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and Forescout Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Varonis Systems with a $103.00 average price target, a -0.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 1, J.P. Morgan also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $130.00 price target.

Apple (AAPL)

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained a Buy rating on Apple today and set a price target of $450.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $383.68, close to its 52-week high of $393.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Ives is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.4% and a 63.4% success rate. Ives covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Nuance Communications, and Palo Alto Networks.

Apple has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $355.85, representing a -6.7% downside. In a report issued on July 7, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $400.00 price target.

