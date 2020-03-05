Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Vapotherm (VAPO) and Zendesk (ZEN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Vapotherm (VAPO) and Zendesk (ZEN) with bullish sentiments.

Vapotherm (VAPO)

In a report released yesterday, Jason Mills from Canaccord Genuity reiterated a Buy rating on Vapotherm, with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.97, close to its 52-week low of $7.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Mills is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 21.6% and a 68.7% success rate. Mills covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Staar Surgical Company, and Merit Medical Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Vapotherm is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $18.50, implying a 106.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, BTIG also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $23.00 price target.

Zendesk (ZEN)

In a report released yesterday, David Hynes from Canaccord Genuity reiterated a Buy rating on Zendesk, with a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $73.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Hynes is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 32.3% and a 73.6% success rate. Hynes covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Veeva Systems, Everbridge, and Shopify.

Zendesk has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $97.91, a 36.0% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $97.00 price target.

