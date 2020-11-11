Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: USA Technologies (OtherUSAT) and Corsair Gaming (CRSR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on USA Technologies (USAT) and Corsair Gaming (CRSR) with bullish sentiments.

USA Technologies (USAT)

In a report released today, Gary Prestopino from Barrington maintained a Buy rating on USA Technologies, with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $8.50, close to its 52-week high of $9.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Prestopino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.1% and a 55.5% success rate. Prestopino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Points International, Kar Auction Services, and Liquidity Services.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for USA Technologies with a $11.00 average price target.

Corsair Gaming (CRSR)

In a report released today, Michael Pachter from Wedbush reiterated a Buy rating on Corsair Gaming, with a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $27.99, close to its 52-week high of $28.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Pachter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.0% and a 55.4% success rate. Pachter covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Alphabet Class A, Unity Software, and Glu Mobile.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Corsair Gaming is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $29.78, which is an 11.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Macquarie also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

