Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Upwork (UPWK), Ping Identity Holding (PING) and Bottomline Technologies (EPAY)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Upwork (UPWK), Ping Identity Holding (PING) and Bottomline Technologies (EPAY).

Upwork (UPWK)

In a report released today, Mark Mahaney from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Upwork, with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Mahaney is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.6% and a 55.9% success rate. Mahaney covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Uber Technologies, and Zillow Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Upwork is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $11.00.

Ping Identity Holding (PING)

In a report released today, Matthew Hedberg from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Ping Identity Holding, with a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $24.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Hedberg is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.2% and a 70.5% success rate. Hedberg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, CrowdStrike Holdings, and Palo Alto Networks.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ping Identity Holding with a $24.80 average price target, which is a 4.9% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

Bottomline Technologies (EPAY)

RBC Capital analyst Daniel Perlin maintained a Hold rating on Bottomline Technologies today and set a price target of $39.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $46.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Perlin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.1% and a 67.1% success rate. Perlin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Jack Henry & Associates, and Fidelity National Info.

Bottomline Technologies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $49.10, which is a 19.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 4, D.A. Davidson also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $40.00 price target.

