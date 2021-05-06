Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Upland Software (UPLD), Viavi Solutions (VIAV) and Aterian (ATER)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Upland Software (UPLD), Viavi Solutions (VIAV) and Aterian (ATER) with bullish sentiments.

Upland Software (UPLD)

Needham analyst Scott Berg assigned a Buy rating to Upland Software today and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $46.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Berg is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 28.7% and a 68.3% success rate. Berg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTY Technology Holdings, Cornerstone Ondemand, and BigCommerce Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Upland Software is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $59.57.

Viavi Solutions (VIAV)

In a report released today, Alex Henderson from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Viavi Solutions, with a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $15.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.9% and a 61.8% success rate. Henderson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Viavi Solutions with a $20.67 average price target, implying a 33.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 4, Susquehanna also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

Aterian (ATER)

In a report released yesterday, Marvin Fong from BTIG maintained a Buy rating on Aterian, with a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $15.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Fong is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 38.8% and a 58.3% success rate. Fong covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Mercadolibre, Leaf Group, and Farfetch.

Aterian has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $43.17, representing a 137.2% upside. In a report released yesterday, Roth Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

