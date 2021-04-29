Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Upland Software (UPLD), Nuance Communications (NUAN) and Cyberoptics (CYBE)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Upland Software (UPLD), Nuance Communications (NUAN) and Cyberoptics (CYBE) with bullish sentiments.

Upland Software (UPLD)

In a report issued on March 3, Brent Thill from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Upland Software, with a price target of $58.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $50.91, close to its 52-week high of $52.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Thill is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 28.6% and a 78.1% success rate. Thill covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Palantir Technologies, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Upland Software is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $59.57, implying a 16.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 29, Credit Suisse also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $58.00 price target.

Nuance Communications (NUAN)

In a report issued on April 11, Daniel Ives from Wedbush maintained a Buy rating on Nuance Communications. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $53.10, close to its 52-week high of $53.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Ives is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 35.3% and a 72.8% success rate. Ives covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Palo Alto Networks, and Uber Technologies.

Nuance Communications has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $59.25, which is an 11.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 12, Leerink Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $65.00 price target.

Cyberoptics (CYBE)

Colliers Securities analyst Richard Ryan maintained a Buy rating on Cyberoptics on April 15 and set a price target of $37.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $33.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Ryan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 18.0% and a 67.2% success rate. Ryan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Allied Motion Technologies, Vishay Precision Group, and Ultra Clean Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cyberoptics with a $45.00 average price target.

