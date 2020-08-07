Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Upland Software (UPLD) and Fortinet (FTNT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Upland Software (UPLD) and Fortinet (FTNT) with bullish sentiments.

Upland Software (UPLD)

In a report released today, Scott Berg from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Upland Software, with a price target of $53.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $40.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Berg is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 24.6% and a 71.1% success rate. Berg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTY Technology Holdings, Cornerstone Ondemand, and Tyler Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Upland Software is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $44.00, which is a 10.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

Fortinet (FTNT)

In a report released today, Shaul Eyal from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Fortinet, with a price target of $160.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $139.51, close to its 52-week high of $151.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Eyal is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 22.6% and a 72.8% success rate. Eyal covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Nuance Communications, and Ping Identity Holding.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Fortinet with a $141.25 average price target.

