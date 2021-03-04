Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Universal Display (OLED) and Yext (YEXT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Universal Display (OLED) and Yext (YEXT) with bullish sentiments.

Universal Display (OLED)

Oppenheimer analyst Martin Yang maintained a Buy rating on Universal Display today and set a price target of $275.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $206.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 18.1% and a 59.3% success rate. Yang covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as QuickLogic, MagnaChip, and Synaptics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Universal Display is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $242.50, which is a 14.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 19, Needham also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $275.00 price target.

Yext (YEXT)

In a report released today, Ryan MacDonald from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on Yext, with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $16.55.

According to TipRanks.com, MacDonald is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 43.4% and a 74.9% success rate. MacDonald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Coupa Software, Verint Systems, and ChannelAdvisor.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Yext is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $16.50.

