Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Universal Display (OLED) and RingCentral (RNG)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Universal Display (OLED) and RingCentral (RNG).

Universal Display (OLED)

In a report released today, Mehdi Hosseini from Susquehanna reiterated a Sell rating on Universal Display, with a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $248.68, close to its 52-week high of $262.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Hosseini is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.3% and a 57.2% success rate. Hosseini covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Keysight Technologies, and National Instruments.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Universal Display with a $223.75 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

RingCentral (RNG)

Needham analyst Richard Valera reiterated a Buy rating on RingCentral today and set a price target of $500.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $437.02, close to its 52-week high of $449.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Valera is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.4% and a 70.4% success rate. Valera covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Altair Engineering, and Trimble Navigation.

Currently, the analyst consensus on RingCentral is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $445.31, implying a -0.6% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 4, Rosenblatt Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $430.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on RNG: