Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Universal Display (OLED) and Benefitfocus (BNFT)
Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Universal Display (OLED) and Benefitfocus (BNFT).
Universal Display (OLED)
In a report released today, Martin Yang from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Universal Display, with a price target of $275.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $199.81.
According to TipRanks.com, Yang is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 9.9% and a 58.6% success rate. Yang covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as QuickLogic, MagnaChip, and Synaptics.
Universal Display has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $247.50, which is a 28.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Roth Capital also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $250.00 price target.
See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>
Benefitfocus (BNFT)
Raymond James analyst Brian Peterson maintained a Hold rating on Benefitfocus yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.24.
According to TipRanks.com, Peterson is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 31.5% and a 70.7% success rate. Peterson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Duck Creek Technologies, Qualtrics International, and ZoomInfo Technologies.
Benefitfocus has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.00.
TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.