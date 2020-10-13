Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Unity Software (U), Roper Technologies (ROP) and Pluralsight (PS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Unity Software (U), Roper Technologies (ROP) and Pluralsight (PS) with bullish sentiments.

Unity Software (U)

In a report released today, Andrew Uerkwitz from Oppenheimer initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Unity Software and a price target of $103.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $90.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Uerkwitz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.6% and a 62.0% success rate. Uerkwitz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tyler Technologies, Sonim Technologies, and Axon Enterprise.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Unity Software with a $104.13 average price target, a 4.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 8, Berenberg Bank also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $105.00 price target.

Roper Technologies (ROP)

Raymond James analyst Brian Gesuale maintained a Buy rating on Roper Technologies today and set a price target of $475.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $421.86, close to its 52-week high of $455.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Gesuale is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.0% and a 71.5% success rate. Gesuale covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Trimble Navigation, AeroVironment, and IPG Photonics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Roper Technologies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $427.25.

Pluralsight (PS)

In a report released yesterday, Brian Peterson from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Pluralsight. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Peterson is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 36.1% and a 76.5% success rate. Peterson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Duck Creek Technologies, Inc., BigCommerce Holdings, and Upland Software.

Pluralsight has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $23.88.

