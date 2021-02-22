Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: United States Cellular (USM), Alteryx (AYX) and Nvidia (NVDA)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on United States Cellular (USM), Alteryx (AYX) and Nvidia (NVDA).

United States Cellular (USM)

Raymond James analyst Ric Prentiss reiterated a Buy rating on United States Cellular on February 19 and set a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $31.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Prentiss is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.4% and a 64.9% success rate. Prentiss covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Shenandoah Telecommunications Co, Telephone & Data Systems, and Iridium Communications.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for United States Cellular with a $42.83 average price target.

Alteryx (AYX)

Raymond James analyst Robert Majek maintained a Hold rating on Alteryx on February 19. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $112.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Majek is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.3% and a 64.7% success rate. Majek covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Limelight Networks, Citrix Systems, and NortonLifeLock.

Alteryx has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $147.67.

Nvidia (NVDA)

Susquehanna analyst Christopher Rolland reiterated a Buy rating on Nvidia today and set a price target of $700.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $597.06, close to its 52-week high of $614.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Rolland is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.7% and a 76.3% success rate. Rolland covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Raytheon Technologies, and NXP Semiconductors.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nvidia is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $620.15, representing a 3.2% upside. In a report issued on February 9, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $625.00 price target.

