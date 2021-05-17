Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: UiPath (PATH), DoubleVerify Holdings (DV) and KnowBe4 (KNBE)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on UiPath (PATH), DoubleVerify Holdings (DV) and KnowBe4 (KNBE) with bullish sentiments.

UiPath (PATH)

Needham analyst Scott Berg initiated coverage with a Buy rating on UiPath today and set a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $70.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Berg is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 27.9% and a 66.6% success rate. Berg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTY Technology Holdings, BigCommerce Holdings, and Cornerstone Ondemand.

Currently, the analyst consensus on UiPath is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $76.33.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

DoubleVerify Holdings (DV)

In a report released today, Laura Martin from Needham assigned a Buy rating to DoubleVerify Holdings, with a price target of $41.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $30.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Martin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.9% and a 62.3% success rate. Martin covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as CuriosityStream, World Wrestling, and Walt Disney.

Currently, the analyst consensus on DoubleVerify Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $44.00, implying a 45.0% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Goldman Sachs also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $47.00 price target.

KnowBe4 (KNBE)

Needham analyst Alex Henderson initiated coverage with a Buy rating on KnowBe4 today and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $18.69, close to its 52-week low of $17.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.9% and a 62.9% success rate. Henderson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for KnowBe4 with a $23.00 average price target, representing a 27.1% upside. In a report issued on May 14, Berenberg Bank also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.