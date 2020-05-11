Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Ubiquiti Networks (UI), Amdocs (DOX) and Appian (APPN)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Ubiquiti Networks (UI), Amdocs (DOX) and Appian (APPN).

Ubiquiti Networks (UI)

In a report issued on May 8, Tim Long from Barclays maintained a Sell rating on Ubiquiti Networks, with a price target of $126.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $188.62, close to its 52-week high of $199.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Long is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.0% and a 63.1% success rate. Long covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Keysight Technologies, and Motorola Solutions.

Ubiquiti Networks has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $126.50.

Amdocs (DOX)

In a report issued on May 8, Tavy Rosner from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Amdocs, with a price target of $74.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $63.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Rosner is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.2% and a 51.6% success rate. Rosner covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Ituran Location And Control, Magic Software Enterprises, and Sapiens International.

Amdocs has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $71.67, which is a 9.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 8, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $66.00 price target.

Appian (APPN)

In a report issued on May 8, Raimo Lenschow from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Appian, with a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $49.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Lenschow is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 19.7% and a 71.9% success rate. Lenschow covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Nuance Communications, Cornerstone Ondemand, and Slack Technologies.

Appian has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $41.00, implying a -17.6% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, Needham also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

