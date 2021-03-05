Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Uber Technologies (UBER), Ping Identity Holding (PING) and First Solar (FSLR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Uber Technologies (UBER), Ping Identity Holding (PING) and First Solar (FSLR) with bullish sentiments.

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained a Buy rating on Uber Technologies on February 19 and set a price target of $76.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $53.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Ives is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 30.5% and a 64.6% success rate. Ives covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Nuance Communications, and Palo Alto Networks.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Uber Technologies is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $71.96, implying a 29.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 11, Needham also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $75.00 price target.

Ping Identity Holding (PING)

Raymond James analyst Adam Tindle maintained a Buy rating on Ping Identity Holding on February 25 and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $23.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Tindle is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.8% and a 47.8% success rate. Tindle covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Insight Enterprises, Motorola Solutions, and Palo Alto Networks.

Ping Identity Holding has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $33.59, which is a 40.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 18, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $38.00 price target.

First Solar (FSLR)

In a report issued on February 26, Ben Kallo from Robert W. Baird reiterated a Buy rating on First Solar, with a price target of $125.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $75.36.

Kallo has an average return of 4.1% when recommending First Solar.

According to TipRanks.com, Kallo is ranked #524 out of 7336 analysts.

First Solar has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $98.50.

