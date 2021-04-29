Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Tyler Technologies (TYL), WEX (WEX) and Inovalon (INOV)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Tyler Technologies (TYL), WEX (WEX) and Inovalon (INOV).

Tyler Technologies (TYL)

BTIG analyst Matthew VanVliet maintained a Hold rating on Tyler Technologies yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $440.80.

According to TipRanks.com, VanVliet is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 28.0% and a 67.4% success rate. VanVliet covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Bill.com Holdings, Sprout Social, and RingCentral.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tyler Technologies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $475.00.

WEX (WEX)

Mizuho Securities analyst Dan Dolev maintained a Buy rating on WEX today and set a price target of $225.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $226.73, close to its 52-week high of $234.64.

Dolev has an average return of 36.9% when recommending WEX.

According to TipRanks.com, Dolev is ranked #725 out of 7489 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on WEX is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $238.40, a 5.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 14, Robert W. Baird also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $236.00 price target.

Inovalon (INOV)

In a report released today, David Larsen from BTIG reiterated a Buy rating on Inovalon, with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $29.25, close to its 52-week high of $30.77.

Larsen has an average return of 49.3% when recommending Inovalon.

According to TipRanks.com, Larsen is ranked #5815 out of 7489 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Inovalon with a $29.60 average price target.

