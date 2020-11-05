Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Tyler Technologies (TYL), SiTime Corporation (SITM) and Rapid7 (RPD)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Tyler Technologies (TYL), SiTime Corporation (SITM) and Rapid7 (RPD) with bullish sentiments.

Tyler Technologies (TYL)

Needham analyst Scott Berg assigned a Buy rating to Tyler Technologies today and set a price target of $280.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $405.98, close to its 52-week high of $411.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Berg is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 26.8% and a 70.9% success rate. Berg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTY Technology Holdings, Cornerstone Ondemand, and BigCommerce Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tyler Technologies is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $351.25, implying a -13.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on October 30, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $405.00 price target.

SiTime Corporation (SITM)

Needham analyst Quinn Bolton reiterated a Buy rating on SiTime Corporation today and set a price target of $105.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $93.60, close to its 52-week high of $98.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Bolton is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 33.1% and a 76.6% success rate. Bolton covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Axcelis Technologies, Ultra Clean Holdings, and Monolithic Power.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for SiTime Corporation with a $103.75 average price target.

Rapid7 (RPD)

Needham analyst Alex Henderson assigned a Buy rating to Rapid7 today and set a price target of $82.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $66.29, close to its 52-week high of $67.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.4% and a 56.9% success rate. Henderson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Rapid7 is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $73.89, representing a 14.4% upside. In a report issued on October 29, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $70.00 price target.

