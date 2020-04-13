Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Tyler Technologies (TYL), Paycom (PAYC) and Facebook (FB)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Tyler Technologies (TYL), Paycom (PAYC) and Facebook (FB).

Tyler Technologies (TYL)

Needham analyst Scott Berg maintained a Buy rating on Tyler Technologies today and set a price target of $380.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $311.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Berg is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.4% and a 58.8% success rate. Berg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Cornerstone Ondemand, Ceridian HCM Holding, and Bill.com Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Tyler Technologies with a $329.71 average price target.

Paycom (PAYC)

Needham analyst Ryan MacDonald maintained a Buy rating on Paycom today and set a price target of $250.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $221.99.

According to TipRanks.com, MacDonald is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.9% and a 51.5% success rate. MacDonald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Verint Systems, ChannelAdvisor, and Coupa Software.

Paycom has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $283.08.

Facebook (FB)

In a report released today, Laura Martin from Needham maintained a Hold rating on Facebook. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $175.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Martin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.4% and a 59.2% success rate. Martin covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Nielsen Holdings, World Wrestling, and Walt Disney.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Facebook with a $231.36 average price target.

