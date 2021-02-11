Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Tyler Technologies (TYL) and Qualys (QLYS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Tyler Technologies (TYL) and Qualys (QLYS) with bullish sentiments.

Tyler Technologies (TYL)

Needham analyst Scott Berg assigned a Buy rating to Tyler Technologies today and set a price target of $510.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $450.62, close to its 52-week high of $466.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Berg is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 35.9% and a 77.0% success rate. Berg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as BigCommerce Holdings, Cornerstone Ondemand, and Bill.com Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Tyler Technologies with a $453.33 average price target, representing a 4.6% upside. In a report released today, JMP Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $480.00 price target.

Qualys (QLYS)

In a report released today, Daniel Ives from Wedbush reiterated a Buy rating on Qualys, with a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $117.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Ives is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 39.0% and a 76.3% success rate. Ives covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Nuance Communications, and Palo Alto Networks.

Qualys has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $110.40.

