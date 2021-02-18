Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Twilio (TWLO), Fastly (FSLY) and nLIGHT (LASR)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Twilio (TWLO), Fastly (FSLY) and nLIGHT (LASR).

Twilio (TWLO)

In a report released today, Richard Valera from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Twilio, with a price target of $500.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $411.65, close to its 52-week high of $441.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Valera is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.4% and a 69.9% success rate. Valera covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Altair Engineering, and Trimble Navigation.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Twilio is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $455.63, implying an 8.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 3, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $420.00 price target.

Fastly (FSLY)

In a report released today, Timothy Horan from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Fastly, with a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $94.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Horan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.4% and a 68.6% success rate. Horan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rackspace Technology, Lumen Technologies, and Digital Turbine.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Fastly with a $88.33 average price target, a -9.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 16, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

nLIGHT (LASR)

Benchmark Co. analyst Mark Miller maintained a Hold rating on nLIGHT yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $40.85, close to its 52-week high of $43.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Miller is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 26.5% and a 70.6% success rate. Miller covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Axcelis Technologies, MKS Instruments, and Western Digital.

Currently, the analyst consensus on nLIGHT is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $45.00.

