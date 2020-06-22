Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Twilio (TWLO) and Enphase Energy (ENPH)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Twilio (TWLO) and Enphase Energy (ENPH) with bullish sentiments.

Twilio (TWLO)

In a report released today, Michael Latimore from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Twilio, with a price target of $225.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $210.29, close to its 52-week high of $218.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.0% and a 55.7% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Comtech Telecommunications, Synchronoss Technologies, and Ribbon Communications.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Twilio is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $192.53, a -11.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on June 15, Piper Sandler also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $225.00 price target.

Enphase Energy (ENPH)

Northland Securities analyst Gus Richard maintained a Buy rating on Enphase Energy today and set a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $46.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Richard is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.1% and a 67.3% success rate. Richard covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Himax Technologies, and Power Integrations.

Enphase Energy has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $56.50, which is a 20.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 18, Roth Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

