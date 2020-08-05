Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Twilio (TWLO) and 36Kr Holdings Inc (KRKR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Twilio (TWLO) and 36Kr Holdings Inc (KRKR) with bullish sentiments.

Twilio (TWLO)

In a report released today, Richard Valera from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Twilio, with a price target of $310.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $283.76, close to its 52-week high of $288.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Valera is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.4% and a 65.4% success rate. Valera covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Trimble Navigation, and Altair Engineering.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Twilio with a $256.05 average price target, which is a -10.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 24, Wolfe Research also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $300.00 price target.

36Kr Holdings Inc (KRKR)

Needham analyst Vincent Yu assigned a Buy rating to 36Kr Holdings Inc today and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.26, close to its 52-week low of $3.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Yu is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 7.5% and a 51.4% success rate. Yu covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as China Online Education Group, So-Young International, and Ehang Holdings Ltd.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for 36Kr Holdings Inc with a $6.00 average price target.

