Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: trivago (TRVG) and 2U (TWOU)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on trivago (TRVG) and 2U (TWOU).

trivago (TRVG)

Wells Fargo analyst Brian Fitzgerald maintained a Hold rating on trivago yesterday and set a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.87, close to its 52-week low of $1.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzgerald is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 29.8% and a 78.8% success rate. Fitzgerald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as UBISOFT Entertainment, IAC/InterActiveCorp, and LiveRamp Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for trivago with a $1.96 average price target, a 13.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 19, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $2.50 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

2U (TWOU)

In a report released today, Ryan MacDonald from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on 2U, with a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $35.73.

According to TipRanks.com, MacDonald is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.5% and a 75.2% success rate. MacDonald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Verint Systems, ChannelAdvisor, and Coupa Software.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for 2U with a $34.17 average price target, implying a -2.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 18, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $43.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on TWOU: