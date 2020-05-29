Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Triumph Group (TGI) and Dell Technologies (DELL)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Triumph Group (TGI) and Dell Technologies (DELL).

Triumph Group (TGI)

Credit Suisse analyst Robert Spingarn maintained a Buy rating on Triumph Group yesterday and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Spingarn is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.6% and a 63.3% success rate. Spingarn covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Huntington Ingalls, and General Dynamics.

Triumph Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $7.67.

Dell Technologies (DELL)

Credit Suisse analyst Matthew Cabral maintained a Hold rating on Dell Technologies today and set a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $49.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Cabral is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -1.0% and a 48.6% success rate. Cabral covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as International Business Machines, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Pure Storage.

Dell Technologies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $46.71, implying a -4.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 18, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

