Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Triterras (TRIT) and Skillz (SKLZ)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Triterras (TRIT) and Skillz (SKLZ) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Triterras (TRIT)

In a report released today, Owen Lau from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Triterras. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Lau is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.9% and a 76.7% success rate. Lau covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Intercontinental Exchange, Focus Financial Partners, and Victory Capital Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Triterras is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $12.00.

Skillz (SKLZ)

Wells Fargo analyst Brian Fitzgerald maintained a Hold rating on Skillz today and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $27.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzgerald is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 39.6% and a 78.0% success rate. Fitzgerald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ANGI Homeservices, LiveRamp Holdings, and Uber Technologies.

Skillz has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $31.00, implying a 16.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 24, UBS also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $34.00 price target.

