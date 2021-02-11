Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Trimble Navigation (TRMB), SS&C Technologies Holdings (SSNC) and Uber Technologies (UBER)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Trimble Navigation (TRMB), SS&C Technologies Holdings (SSNC) and Uber Technologies (UBER) with bullish sentiments.

Trimble Navigation (TRMB)

In a report released today, Colin Rusch from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Trimble Navigation, with a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $73.99, close to its 52-week high of $75.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Rusch is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 83.5% and a 66.0% success rate. Rusch covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as American Superconductor, Westport Fuel Systems, and Workhorse Group.

Trimble Navigation has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $81.67.

SS&C Technologies Holdings (SSNC)

Needham analyst Mayank Tandon reiterated a Buy rating on SS&C Technologies Holdings today and set a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $68.38, close to its 52-week high of $74.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Tandon is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 27.2% and a 72.5% success rate. Tandon covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Duck Creek Technologies, Bottomline Technologies, and Sapiens International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SS&C Technologies Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $79.44, implying a 15.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, BTIG also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $85.00 price target.

Uber Technologies (UBER)

In a report released today, Jason Helfstein from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Uber Technologies, with a price target of $79.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $63.18, close to its 52-week high of $63.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Helfstein is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 55.1% and a 76.8% success rate. Helfstein covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Opendoor Technologies, Spotify Technology SA, and Zillow Group Class C.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Uber Technologies is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $66.24, representing a 6.8% upside. In a report issued on January 27, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $64.00 price target.

