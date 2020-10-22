Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Travelzoo (TZOO) and Xilinx (XLNX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Travelzoo (TZOO) and Xilinx (XLNX) with bullish sentiments.

Travelzoo (TZOO)

Noble Financial analyst Michael Kupinski maintained a Buy rating on Travelzoo today and set a price target of $11.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $7.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Kupinski ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -7.3% and a 36.3% success rate. Kupinski covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Tribune Publishing Co, Salem Communications, and Townsquare Media.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Travelzoo with a $11.25 average price target, representing a 46.1% upside. In a report issued on October 16, Barrington also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

Xilinx (XLNX)

In a report released today, Christopher Rolland from Susquehanna reiterated a Buy rating on Xilinx, with a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $111.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Rolland is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 17.5% and a 71.6% success rate. Rolland covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, NXP Semiconductors, and Power Integrations.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Xilinx is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $117.96, which is a 2.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 9, Robert W. Baird also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $120.00 price target.

