Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Transdigm Group (TDG) and Unisys (UIS)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Transdigm Group (TDG) and Unisys (UIS).

Transdigm Group (TDG)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kenneth Herbert maintained a Buy rating on Transdigm Group yesterday and set a price target of $500.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $448.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Herbert is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.3% and a 67.9% success rate. Herbert covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rada Electronics Industries, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, and CPI Aerostructures.

Transdigm Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $442.70, implying a 1.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $460.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Unisys (UIS)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Joseph Vafi maintained a Hold rating on Unisys yesterday and set a price target of $12.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $12.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Vafi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.4% and a 70.0% success rate. Vafi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fidelity National Info, Paypal Holdings, and Coupa Software.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Unisys with a $12.50 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.