Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Transdigm Group (TDG) and Boeing (BA)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Transdigm Group (TDG) and Boeing (BA).

Transdigm Group (TDG)

In a report issued on February 9, Gautam Khanna from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on Transdigm Group, with a price target of $630.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $583.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Khanna is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.1% and a 69.1% success rate. Khanna covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, General Electric, and Perspecta.

Transdigm Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $662.71, which is a 14.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 9, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $660.00 price target.

Boeing (BA)

In a report released yesterday, Cai Rumohr from Cowen & Co. maintained a Hold rating on Boeing, with a price target of $225.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $211.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Rumohr is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.5% and a 61.4% success rate. Rumohr covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Raytheon Technologies, Smith & Wesson Brands, and Science Applications.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Boeing is a Hold with an average price target of $231.26, implying an 9.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 27, Vertical Research also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $200.00 price target.

