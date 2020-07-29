Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Tower Semiconductor (TSEM), Radware (RDWR) and Garmin (GRMN)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Tower Semiconductor (TSEM), Radware (RDWR) and Garmin (GRMN).

Tower Semiconductor (TSEM)

Needham analyst Rajvindra Gill assigned a Buy rating to Tower Semiconductor today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $20.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Gill is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.3% and a 54.5% success rate. Gill covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Everspin Technologies, and Smart Global Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tower Semiconductor is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $24.33.

Radware (RDWR)

Needham analyst Alex Henderson assigned a Hold rating to Radware today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $25.81, close to its 52-week high of $26.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.9% and a 59.2% success rate. Henderson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and Forescout Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Radware is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $26.67.

Garmin (GRMN)

Needham analyst Richard Valera assigned a Hold rating to Garmin today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $99.09, close to its 52-week high of $105.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Valera is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.3% and a 63.3% success rate. Valera covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Trimble Navigation, and Altair Engineering.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Garmin is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $94.40.

