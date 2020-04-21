Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: TomTom (OtherTMOAF) and Iridium Communications (IRDM)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on TomTom (TMOAF) and Iridium Communications (IRDM).

TomTom (TMOAF)

In a report released yesterday, Andrew Gardiner from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on TomTom, with a price target of EUR9.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.19, close to its 52-week low of $6.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Gardiner is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 52.7% success rate. Gardiner covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Infineon Technologies AG, Dialog Semiconductor, and ams AG.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for TomTom with a $10.88 average price target, a 39.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 6, Kepler Capital also downgraded the stock to Hold with a EUR10.25 price target.

Iridium Communications (IRDM)

In a report released yesterday, Mathieu Robilliard from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Iridium Communications, with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $22.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Robilliard is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.5% and a 48.9% success rate. Robilliard covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Cellnex Telecom SA, Telefonica Brasil, and Tim Participacoes.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Iridium Communications with a $31.00 average price target.

