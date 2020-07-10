Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: TomTom (OtherTMOAF) and Airbus Group SE (OtherEADSF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on TomTom (TMOAF) and Airbus Group SE (EADSF).

TomTom (TMOAF)

Kepler Capital analyst Peter Olofsen maintained a Hold rating on TomTom yesterday and set a price target of EUR8.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Olofsen is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 20.3% and a 69.2% success rate. Olofsen covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Dialog Semiconductor, ASM International, and Infineon.

TomTom has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $10.91.

Airbus Group SE (EADSF)

In a report released yesterday, Christophe Menard from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Airbus Group SE, with a price target of EUR77.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $71.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Menard is ranked #6525 out of 6762 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Airbus Group SE is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $82.07, implying a 13.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 24, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR82.00 price target.

