Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Texas Instruments (TXN) and Tenable Holdings (TENB)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Texas Instruments (TXN) and Tenable Holdings (TENB) with bullish sentiments.

Texas Instruments (TXN)

Oppenheimer analyst Rick Schafer assigned a Buy rating to Texas Instruments yesterday and set a price target of $220.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $190.21, close to its 52-week high of $197.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Schafer is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 25.2% and a 81.8% success rate. Schafer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Akoustis Technologies, NXP Semiconductors, and Skyworks Solutions.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Texas Instruments with a $203.50 average price target, a 6.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 25, Rosenblatt Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $200.00 price target.

Tenable Holdings (TENB)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Michael Walkley maintained a Buy rating on Tenable Holdings yesterday and set a price target of $58.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $41.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Walkley is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.3% and a 67.2% success rate. Walkley covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Sequans Communications S A, and Synchronoss Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tenable Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $56.00.

