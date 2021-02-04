Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Texas Instruments (TXN) and Qorvo (QRVO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Texas Instruments (TXN) and Qorvo (QRVO) with bullish sentiments.

Texas Instruments (TXN)

In a report released today, Hans Mosesmann from Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Texas Instruments, with a price target of $200.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $172.00, close to its 52-week high of $175.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Mosesmann is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.3% and a 68.6% success rate. Mosesmann covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Monolithic Power, and Lattice Semicon.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Texas Instruments with a $183.50 average price target, a 8.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 20, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $185.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Qorvo (QRVO)

Charter Equity analyst Edward F. Snyder maintained a Buy rating on Qorvo today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $167.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Snyder is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.6% and a 73.0% success rate. Snyder covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Skyworks Solutions, and Qualcomm.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Qorvo with a $192.28 average price target, which is a 15.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 28, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $220.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.