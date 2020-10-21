Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Texas Instruments (TXN) and Airbus Group SE (OtherEADSF)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Texas Instruments (TXN) and Airbus Group SE (EADSF) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Texas Instruments (TXN)

In a report released today, Mitch Steves from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Texas Instruments, with a price target of $155.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $150.83, close to its 52-week high of $155.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Steves is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 28.9% and a 74.6% success rate. Steves covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Dialog Semiconductor, and Maxim Integrated.

Texas Instruments has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $155.35, implying a 2.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 15, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $135.00 price target.

Airbus Group SE (EADSF)

In a report released yesterday, Andrew Humphrey from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Airbus Group SE, with a price target of EUR73.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $80.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Humphrey is ranked #6368 out of 7011 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Airbus Group SE with a $89.70 average price target.

