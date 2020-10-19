Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Teradyne (TER), Fabrinet (FN) and Nova Measuring (NVMI)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Teradyne (TER), Fabrinet (FN) and Nova Measuring (NVMI).

Teradyne (TER)

In a report released today, Gus Richard from Northland Securities maintained a Hold rating on Teradyne, with a price target of $86.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $86.59, close to its 52-week high of $93.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Richard is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 26.7% and a 69.1% success rate. Richard covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Power Integrations, and Enphase Energy.

Teradyne has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $93.36.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Fabrinet (FN)

Northland Securities analyst Tim Savageaux upgraded Fabrinet to Buy today and set a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $63.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Savageaux is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.1% and a 53.5% success rate. Savageaux covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and Communications Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Fabrinet with a $77.40 average price target.

Nova Measuring (NVMI)

In a report released today, Quinn Bolton from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on Nova Measuring, with a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $56.47, close to its 52-week high of $59.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Bolton is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 32.3% and a 75.1% success rate. Bolton covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Advanced Energy Industries, and Axcelis Technologies.

Nova Measuring has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $60.00, implying a 3.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 14, Benchmark Co. also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $65.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.