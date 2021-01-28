Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Teradyne (TER) and MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings (MTSI)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Teradyne (TER) and MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings (MTSI).

Teradyne (TER)

In a report released today, Mehdi Hosseini from Susquehanna reiterated a Hold rating on Teradyne, with a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $119.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Hosseini is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.8% and a 56.8% success rate. Hosseini covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Keysight Technologies, and National Instruments.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Teradyne is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $140.10.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings (MTSI)

In a report released today, Quinn Bolton from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, with a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $59.94, close to its 52-week high of $64.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Bolton is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 43.3% and a 80.0% success rate. Bolton covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultra Clean Holdings, Axcelis Technologies, and Allegro MicroSystems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $68.17, which is a 19.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 13, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $70.00 price target.

