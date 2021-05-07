Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Teradata (TDC) and PFSweb (PFSW)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Teradata (TDC) and PFSweb (PFSW).

Teradata (TDC)

Needham analyst Jack Andrews assigned a Hold rating to Teradata today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $40.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Andrews is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.1% and a 56.8% success rate. Andrews covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as LiveRamp Holdings, CommVault Systems, and Pegasystems.

Teradata has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $38.50, representing a -12.0% downside. In a report issued on April 22, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

PFSweb (PFSW)

In a report released today, Ryan MacDonald from Needham maintained a Buy rating on PFSweb, with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $6.51.

According to TipRanks.com, MacDonald is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 38.6% and a 64.8% success rate. MacDonald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ChannelAdvisor, Coupa Software, and Verint Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for PFSweb with a $8.00 average price target.

