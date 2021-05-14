Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Temenos (OtherTMNSF) and Dialog Semiconductor (OtherDLGNF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Temenos (TMNSF) and Dialog Semiconductor (DLGNF).

Temenos (TMNSF)

Kepler Capital analyst Laurent Daure maintained a Buy rating on Temenos on May 12 and set a price target of CHF150.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $148.93.

Daure has an average return of 8.2% when recommending Temenos.

According to TipRanks.com, Daure is ranked #2920 out of 7492 analysts.

Temenos has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $149.99.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Dialog Semiconductor (DLGNF)

Dialog Semiconductor received a Hold rating and a EUR67.50 price target from Kepler Capital analyst Sebastien Sztabowicz on May 12. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $76.66, close to its 52-week high of $81.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Sztabowicz is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.2% and a 47.9% success rate. Sztabowicz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Infineon Technologies AG, ASM International, and Infineon.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dialog Semiconductor is a Hold with an average price target of $81.53.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.