Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Temenos (OtherTMNSF) and Dassault Systemes SA (OtherDASTY)
Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Temenos (TMNSF) and Dassault Systemes SA (DASTY).
Temenos (TMNSF)
In a report issued on November 17, Torsten Sauter from Kepler Capital upgraded Temenos to Buy, with a price target of CHF141.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $110.23, close to its 52-week low of $101.00.
According to TipRanks.com, Sauter is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.4% and a 45.9% success rate. Sauter covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Implenia AG, Sulzer AG, and ABB.
Currently, the analyst consensus on Temenos is a Hold with an average price target of $136.95.
See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>
Dassault Systemes SA (DASTY)
In a report issued on November 17, Laurent Daure from Kepler Capital maintained a Hold rating on Dassault Systemes SA, with a price target of EUR132.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $183.42, close to its 52-week high of $192.18.
According to TipRanks.com, Daure is ranked #3699 out of 7090 analysts.
Dassault Systemes SA has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $179.97.
TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.