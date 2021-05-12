Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Telus (TU), ServiceNow (NOW) and Cerence (CRNC)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Telus (TU), ServiceNow (NOW) and Cerence (CRNC).

Telus (TU)

RBC Capital analyst Drew Mcreynolds maintained a Buy rating on Telus on May 9 and set a price target of C$30.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $21.78, close to its 52-week high of $22.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Mcreynolds is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.5% and a 64.5% success rate. Mcreynolds covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rogers Communication, Quebecor, and BCE.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Telus with a $25.86 average price target, representing a 19.4% upside. In a report issued on May 10, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$30.00 price target.

ServiceNow (NOW)

In a report issued on May 10, Matthew Hedberg from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on ServiceNow, with a price target of $640.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $481.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Hedberg is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.2% and a 59.3% success rate. Hedberg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Zoom Video Communications, and Duck Creek Technologies.

ServiceNow has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $610.72, a 34.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 29, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $610.00 price target.

Cerence (CRNC)

In a report issued on May 10, Joseph Spak from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Cerence, with a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $85.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Spak has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -6.9% and a 56.9% success rate. Spak covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Tenneco Automotive, American Axle, and Dana Holding.

Cerence has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $119.33, implying a 46.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $99.00 price target.

