Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (ERIC), Remark Holdings (MARK) and Salesforce (CRM)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (ERIC), Remark Holdings (MARK) and Salesforce (CRM) with bullish sentiments.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (ERIC)

In a report released yesterday, Edward F. Snyder from Charter Equity maintained a Buy rating on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.05, close to its 52-week high of $12.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Snyder is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.0% and a 69.5% success rate. Snyder covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Skyworks Solutions, Texas Instruments, and Broadcom.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Remark Holdings (MARK)

In a report released yesterday, Darren Aftahi from Roth Capital maintained a Buy rating on Remark Holdings, with a price target of $4.25. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Aftahi is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 37.2% and a 58.8% success rate. Aftahi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fathom Holdings, Digital Turbine, and SharpSpring.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Remark Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $4.25.

Salesforce (CRM)

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained a Buy rating on Salesforce yesterday and set a price target of $300.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $257.64, close to its 52-week high of $284.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Ives is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.2% and a 65.3% success rate. Ives covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Nuance Communications, and Palo Alto Networks.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Salesforce is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $278.89, representing a 6.8% upside. In a report issued on November 13, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $285.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.