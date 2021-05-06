Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: TechTarget (TTGT), Zynga (ZNGA) and Uber Technologies (UBER)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on TechTarget (TTGT), Zynga (ZNGA) and Uber Technologies (UBER) with bullish sentiments.

TechTarget (TTGT)

In a report released today, Joshua Reilly from Needham assigned a Buy rating to TechTarget, with a price target of $115.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $69.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Reilly is ranked #4967 out of 7493 analysts.

TechTarget has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $102.00.

Zynga (ZNGA)

Oppenheimer analyst Martin Yang maintained a Buy rating on Zynga today and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $10.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 9.5% and a 50.0% success rate. Yang covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sonim Technologies, Universal Display, and QuickLogic.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Zynga is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $13.53, representing a 31.2% upside. In a report issued on April 22, Jefferies also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Wells Fargo analyst Brian Fitzgerald maintained a Buy rating on Uber Technologies today and set a price target of $78.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $51.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzgerald is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 37.2% and a 73.9% success rate. Fitzgerald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as LiveRamp Holdings, Alphabet Class A, and IAC/InterActive.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Uber Technologies with a $74.07 average price target, implying a 37.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 26, Needham also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $77.00 price target.

