Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: TE Connectivity (TEL), Cars (CARS) and Accolade (ACCD)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on TE Connectivity (TEL), Cars (CARS) and Accolade (ACCD) with bullish sentiments.

TE Connectivity (TEL)

Jefferies analyst David Kelley maintained a Buy rating on TE Connectivity today and set a price target of $126.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $105.38, close to its 52-week high of $109.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Kelley is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.0% and a 71.1% success rate. Kelley covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Garrett Motion, BorgWarner, and Littelfuse.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for TE Connectivity with a $109.10 average price target, which is a 4.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 8, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $111.00 price target.

Cars (CARS)

In a report released today, Gary Prestopino from Barrington maintained a Buy rating on Cars, with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Prestopino is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.3% and a 48.2% success rate. Prestopino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Kar Auction Services, Points International, and Liquidity Services.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cars is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $11.50, which is a 23.7% upside from current levels. In a report released today, B.Riley Financial also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $11.00 price target.

Accolade (ACCD)

Merrill Lynch analyst Michael Cherny maintained a Buy rating on Accolade today and set a price target of $51.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $41.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Cherny is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 60.6% success rate. Cherny covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Patterson Companies, Cardinal Health, and Cantel Medical.

Accolade has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $45.13, implying a 7.5% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

