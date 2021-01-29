Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: TE Connectivity (TEL) and AT&T (T)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on TE Connectivity (TEL) and AT&T (T).

TE Connectivity (TEL)

RBC Capital analyst Joseph Spak maintained a Buy rating on TE Connectivity on January 27 and set a price target of $147.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $119.85, close to its 52-week high of $131.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Spak is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -12.6% and a 54.6% success rate. Spak covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Tenneco Automotive, American Axle, and Dana Holding.

Currently, the analyst consensus on TE Connectivity is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $138.75, representing a 14.0% upside. In a report issued on January 12, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $156.00 price target.

AT&T (T)

RBC Capital analyst Jonathan Atkin maintained a Hold rating on AT&T on January 27 and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $28.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Atkin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.3% and a 79.1% success rate. Atkin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Lumen Technologies, GDS Holdings, and T Mobile US.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for AT&T with a $31.09 average price target, which is a 7.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 19, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

